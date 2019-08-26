Services
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
Louis Beauchamp
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Garfield's 502
502 W. Garfield Avenue
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
1111 E. Brown Deer Road
Louis S. "Louie" Beauchamp Jr.


1942 - 2019
Louis S. "Louie" Beauchamp Jr. Notice
Beauchamp, Jr., Louis "Louie" S. Age. 77 passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. He was born June 5, 1942 in Raymond, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Rufus King High School and later attended Iowa State University and graduated from Emporia University with a B.A. in journalism. Football and Golf were his passion. Please join the family and friends in Celebrations of Life; Celebration and Repast, August 29, 3:00 - 6:00 P.M., at Garfield's 502, 502 W. Garfield Avenue, hosted by Jewel Curry and a Memorial Service and Repast on August 30, 1:00 - 4:00 PM., at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, 1111 E. Brown Deer Road.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019
