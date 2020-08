Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Louis's life story with friends and family

Louis Smith, Sr A.K.A Red



The Celebration of Life for Louis Smith, Sr A.K.A Red are as follows: Date: Monday August 17, 2020



Viewing: 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM



Service: 1:00 PM



Location: JD Davis Funeral Home - 6709 West Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53216.









