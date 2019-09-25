Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI
Resources
Louis T. Zaja Notice
Louis T. Zaja

Wisconsin Dells - Passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Meyers). Loving dad of the late Cindy Lass, Kevin, Kym Weidner, Jim (Julie), and Dan (Sarah). Dear brother of Bertha Hanley, Caroline Brzezinski, and Angie (Steve Smith). Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of Laborer's Union 113. Retiree of American Sewer Service. Lucky Lou will always be remembered as a fun loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Schaff Funeral Home with a visitation Tuesday 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
