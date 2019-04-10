|
|
Gebert, Louise A. (Nee Hooten) Found Peace April 5, 2019, age 60. Preceded in death by her parents Alvin "Toots" and Gene Hooten. Beloved wife and best friend of Al. Dear mother of Jessie (Ulises) Guerrero. Cherished grandma of Dominick, Davian and Dmitry. Loving sister of Roy Hooten. Survived by in-laws, Vircks and Gebert, other relatives, friends and her 4 legged companions Paddy and Ryli. Memorial Visitation Sat. April 13, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave. West Allis WI. from 12 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019