Louise A. Potter
(nee Leeb) Found Eternal Life on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the age of 87. Resident of San Camillo and former longtime resident of Fox Point. Beloved wife for 52 years and best friend of the late Daniel C. Potter, Jr. D.D.S. Loving mother of Christine Sloane, Kathleen (Patrick) Seeboth, Colleen (Shawn) Munch, James (Margery) Potter, Pamela (Thomas) Potter-Billings, Marguerite "Peggy" (William) Temple, and Andrew Potter. Doting and proud grandmother of Casey (Natalie), Shawn (Kirsten), Timothy (Michele), Katie (Jason), Jeffrey (Evyan), Ryan (Stefanie), Sarah, Kerry, Samuel, Daniel, Analise (Brian), Charles, Alex, Noah, Grace and seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Arlene (the late Robert) Bohannon, Sister-in-law of Donald W. (Suzie) Potter, D.D.S. and Roy "Pepper" (the late Bede) Potter. Further survived by other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Louise's love for her family was unsurpassed. Her love and dedication for her youngest son Andy was truly visible, ensuring him the highest quality of life possible. Louise had many passions. First and foremost was her faith. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening, sewing handcrafts, miniatures and painting. Longtime member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church and member of Christ Child Society, Garden Club, and an Art Museum docent. She was especially fond of time spent with her family, including annual visits to Door County. Louise will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eugene's Catholic Church and Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will both be private for the family. Memorials in Louise's name may be made to St. Coletta, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, Wisconsin 53549 or online memorials at stcolettawi.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.