Louise A. Schevers (Reinert)Entered Eternal Life on November 22, 2020 at the age of 98. Wife of the late Roger Reinert and William Schevers. Beloved mother of Michael (Anne) Reinert, the late James (Jennifer Alexander) Reinert, Richard (Susan) Reinert, and Roger Reinert. Step-mother of the late Kathryn La Mire and Steven Schevers. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Gina, and Nicholas Reinert, and Molly and Elizabeth Schevers. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.Louise worked in the beauty industry for over 60 years. She owned and operated both Virginia's as well as Salon East. Louise was an avid sports fan and cheered on all her teams. She was a devout Catholic and over the years was very active with her parish, Lumen Christi in Mequon.Family and friends will gather at the Feerick Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of a Catholic Liturgy beginning at 5:30 PM. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Algoma, WI will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020. Memorials in Louise's name may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation, 463 Main St., Cromwell, CT 06416.