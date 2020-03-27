Services
Louise C. Baumann

Louise C. Baumann Notice
Louise C. Baumann

Milwaukee - Louise C. Baumann, 69, of Milwaukee Wisconsin has passed away on March 10, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare. Born in Milwaukee, WI on July 15,1950, Louise was the loving daughter of Albert and Martha Gross. She will be Dearly missed by her surviving siblings, Carl (Carol) Gross and Ruth Ann (Ronald) Bartel, along with her other Family. She was a devoted and loving mother to Scott (Maria) Baumann of Las Vegas, NV and Heather Baumann of Milwaukee, WI. Louise embraced her role as Nana, Gma, and Grandma, to 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, treasuring each moment.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
