Louise E. WohlustPassed away on October 6, 2020 at the age of 103. Preceded in death by her husband Wilfred Wohlust, parents Alfred and Clara (Kromer) Ponto, brothers Edward (Ethel) and Clarence (Ferne) Ponto and niece Mary Ponto.Loving mother to Michael (Nancy) Wohlust and Carole (John) Haumschild. Dear grandmother to Caleb Wohlust, Jenny (Jason) Thorman, Suzy (Steve) Rohan, Lori (Mike) Dwyer and Brian Haumschild. Beloved great-grandmother to June, Evy, Rowan, Brianna, Maylee, Kaydence, Jonah and Jordan (Anna). Also survived by nieces and nephews; Russel (Kathy) Ponto, Rick Ponto, Barbara (Frank) Laduha, Mark (Barb) Unrath, Glen (Donna) Unrath and Wayne (Barb) Unrath.Visitation on Tuesday, October 13 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (3775 E Cudahy Ave, Cudahy) from 10 to 11 AM with a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.