Louise Feiertag
Milwaukee - (nee Kennig) age 86, went home November 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Richard) Twardowski, and Tina Feiertag, Grandchildren Teresa, Shawn(Whitney) and Cassie Feiertag. Great grandchildren Arthur, John and Naiya Feiertag. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, son John and grandson Anthony, her parents John and Barbara Kennig, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Visitation at Bay View United Methodist Church, 2772 S, Kinnickinnic Ave. on Monday, December 2, 9AM- 11AM. Funeral service at 11 am. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019