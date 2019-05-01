Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Frick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Frick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louise Frick Notice
Frick, Louise Passed away April 28,2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 19, 1928 in Germany. Survived by her sister Erna Birkmeier and 3 daughters; Kathy, Judy, and Chris, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her godson Jeff. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 2nd at 3pm at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, with visitation from 2pm until time of Mass. See funeral home website for more information.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now