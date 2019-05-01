|
Frick, Louise Passed away April 28,2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 19, 1928 in Germany. Survived by her sister Erna Birkmeier and 3 daughters; Kathy, Judy, and Chris, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and her godson Jeff. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, May 2nd at 3pm at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Road, with visitation from 2pm until time of Mass. See funeral home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019