Louise H. Hatton
Brookfield - Louise Hatton (nee Hagen) passed away November 22, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in 1923 in Milwaukee to Frederick and Emma Hagen. She graduated from South Division High School where she met her future husband John. They both graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers' College (now UWM) in 1944. Louise taught kindergarten in Beloit, Wisconsin, and in July, 1945, took the train to San Francisco to marry John on his leave from the U.S. Navy.
After the war, they returned to Milwaukee where their two children were born, and then moved to Brookfield. Louise was a devoted wife and mother along with participating in and sometimes leading many PTA and neighborhood activities. When daughter Ellen played flute and oboe, Louise was her accompanist in the annual solo and ensemble contests, as well as accompanying some of her friends. She also taught at Cottage School in Brookfield for two years.
She and John were charter members of Brookfield Congregational Church, and she remained a member until her death. During her membership, she served on numerous boards and committees, and also taught many years at the church's co-operative nursery school.
After the births of her grandchildren, she and John were devoted grandparents, including visiting as often as possible the two granddaughters in Ohio. Louise was a natural child magnet and children loved to be around her to be entertained, read to and played with. She also enjoyed spending time with niece Kaye Vance's family including her daughters Lesley, Alison, and Emily and their cousin Jessie.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Michael) Sostarich, niece Kaye Vance, and three granddaughters: Rachel (Brian) Dunphy, Leila (Tim) Panno and Elizabeth Hatton. She had eight great-grandchildren: Connor and Riley Schultz, Jayce and Jaxon Dunphy, Fredric and Hazel Mae Panno, and Sara Hatton and Gage Woodward; and one great-great-granddaughter, Leanna Hatton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John George Hatton; her son Fredric Hatton, and two granddaughters, Rebecca Sostarich Schultz and Cora Hatton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to
UWM FOUNDATION, for the John and Louise Hatton Scholarship.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019