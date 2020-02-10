|
|
Louise "Lou" K. Zaffke
Appleton, WI - (nee Brzuzan) "Lou" passed away peacefully on February 6th, 2020 at the age of 83. Wife of the late Howard Zaffke. Mother of Jean (Ed) Tomey, Mary (Ross) Hartung, Kathy Zaffke and stepchildren Brian, Mark, Lynn and the late Michael Zaffke. Preceded in death by twin sister Leone and brother Gerald. Survived by brothers James and Clement, and sister Mary Flores and sister-in-law Alice Bialk. Further survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Louise will be missed by many other friends and relatives.
Louise and her late husband Howard together operated Wisconsin Golden Gloves Charities since the 1970's. Louise became the first female Amateur Boxing Official in Wisconsin in 1977. She was inducted into the National Golden Gloves of America Official's Hall of Fame in 2000.
Louise retired from Singer/Eaton Controls in Milwaukee where she was elected and served as President of her Union for many years.
A special Thank You to the staff of Peabody Manor in Appleton for the most excellent care during the last few years of Louise's life.
A visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home (4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI) on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 10 AM until time of Services at 1 PM. Private Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020