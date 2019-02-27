Services
Luepke, Louise (Nee Landsee) Found peace on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 104. Beloved wife of the late James Luepke. Loving mother of Jean Beffa and Ron (Jan) Luepke. Cherished grandma of Mark (Jackie) Beffa, Lorrie (Steve) Herman, Bill (Bobbi) Luepke, Tom (Jessica) Luepke, and Kathy Luepke. Cherished great-grandma of Kristine (Keith) Chastain, Alyssa (Marc) Cianciolo, Ryan (Jessica) Hybicki, Justin, Tyler, and Jane Luepke. Cherished great-great grandma of Sean, Alex, Audrey, Carter, and Mackenzie Chastain, on the way baby boy Cianciolo, and Jonathan Hybicki. Louise is preceded in death by her 6 sisters and 4 brothers. She is further survived by other family and friends. Visitation FRIDAY, March 1, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at OAK CREEK COMMUNITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 8675 S. 13th Street. Oak Creek. Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Interment services will be at 2:30 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please meet directly inside the cemetery entrance at 2:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Oak Creek Community United Methodist Church are appreciated. Louise loved to cook, bake and spend a lot of time with her family especially the children. She also was an avid Brewer's fan. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
