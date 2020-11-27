1/
Louise M. Lacey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. Lacey

Reunited with her husband on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Lynn Lacey, Lisa (Chuck) Starks, and Eric Lacey. Proud grandma of Jason (Jaymie), Brian, Jessica (Markeith), Brett, Nathan, and Justin. Devoted great-grandma of 9. Visitation Friday from 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment Highland Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, New Berlin or Schlitz Audubon Nature Center






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved