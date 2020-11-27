Louise M. LaceyReunited with her husband on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Lynn Lacey, Lisa (Chuck) Starks, and Eric Lacey. Proud grandma of Jason (Jaymie), Brian, Jessica (Markeith), Brett, Nathan, and Justin. Devoted great-grandma of 9. Visitation Friday from 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment Highland Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, New Berlin or Schlitz Audubon Nature Center