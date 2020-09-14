Sister Louise Rausch (Sr. Felice) SDSMilwaukee - Died September 12, 2020. Born February 15, 1930 to George and Cecilia (Freiburger) Rausch in the Township of Rupert, Idaho. Sister Louise was professed 71 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated 22 years to teaching in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland and South Dakota. Later, Sr. Louise provided beautician services to nursing home residents and volunteered as an ESL instructor with Milwaukee Achievers. Sister Louise's funeral services will be held privately. Memorials to the Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.