1/
Sister Louise (Sr. Felice) Rausch SDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Louise Rausch (Sr. Felice) SDS

Milwaukee - Died September 12, 2020. Born February 15, 1930 to George and Cecilia (Freiburger) Rausch in the Township of Rupert, Idaho. Sister Louise was professed 71 years with the Sisters of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians). She dedicated 22 years to teaching in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland and South Dakota. Later, Sr. Louise provided beautician services to nursing home residents and volunteered as an ESL instructor with Milwaukee Achievers. Sister Louise's funeral services will be held privately. Memorials to the Sisters of the Divine Savior are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved