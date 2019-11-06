Services
Becker Ritter Funeral Home
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 782-5330
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Parish
734 Glenview Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Hanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise W. Hanlon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise W. Hanlon Notice
Louise W. Hanlon

Milwaukee - age 95, of Milwaukee, WI. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 1, 2019. Louise is survived by her children Gail (Chris) Kobach, Linda (Joe) Bremner and Kathy (Mike) Sampon; her grandchildren Michael (Jess), Ann, and Andrew Kobach, Tara, John, and Marc Bardi, Ryan Bremner, Christine (Jeremy) Welland, Maureen (Dan) Sawaya, Matt (Laurraine) Sampon, and Shelly (Chris) Sampon; her great grandchildren Ayla Kobach, Kristen, Lauren, Adeline, and Lily Lancaster, Keller and Mason Williams, Oliver and Evan Hughen, Tamu and Lula Welland, Duke and Cody Sawaya. Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband John T. Hanlon, her daughter Theresa E. Hanlon, her parents Otto and Bernice Kieffer and her brother Theodore Kieffer. A visitation for Louise will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Parish (734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa) on Monday, November 18 from 10:00 am until 11:15 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to riverwestfoodpanty.org.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline