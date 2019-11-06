|
Louise W. Hanlon
Milwaukee - age 95, of Milwaukee, WI. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 1, 2019. Louise is survived by her children Gail (Chris) Kobach, Linda (Joe) Bremner and Kathy (Mike) Sampon; her grandchildren Michael (Jess), Ann, and Andrew Kobach, Tara, John, and Marc Bardi, Ryan Bremner, Christine (Jeremy) Welland, Maureen (Dan) Sawaya, Matt (Laurraine) Sampon, and Shelly (Chris) Sampon; her great grandchildren Ayla Kobach, Kristen, Lauren, Adeline, and Lily Lancaster, Keller and Mason Williams, Oliver and Evan Hughen, Tamu and Lula Welland, Duke and Cody Sawaya. Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband John T. Hanlon, her daughter Theresa E. Hanlon, her parents Otto and Bernice Kieffer and her brother Theodore Kieffer. A visitation for Louise will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Parish (734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa) on Monday, November 18 from 10:00 am until 11:15 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to riverwestfoodpanty.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019