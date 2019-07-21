|
|
Barden, Lowell A. Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, age 83. Survived by his wife of 63 yrs, Joy (Sawatske) Barden, daughter Barbara (Kent) Aschenbrenner and son Kenneth Lowell Barden. Proud Grandpa "B" to Emily (Adan) Burke and Heidi (Allen) Kepler. Great-grandpa to Ava, Eli and Luke. Lowell fondly shared stories of growing up in rural North Dakota and was a proud United States Navy veteran having served on the "Tin Can" USS Maddox. Lowell worked as a technical writer at Ken Cook, Briggs & Stratton and Harnischfeger. Further survived by his sister Janice Hanson, brother Lance Barden, other relatives and friends. The family is hosting a memorial visitation on TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.-12:45 P.M. at Arlington Park Cemetery-Chapel of the Roses, 4141 South 27th Street, Greenfield, WI. Memorial Service at 12:45 P.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019