Lowell C. "Pete" Peterson

Lowell C. Peterson "Pete"

Born to Eternal Life and reunited with his loving son, Gary on Sunday, March 22, 2020 age 85 years. Beloved husband of Connie (nee Murphy) for 58 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Bob) Grundl. Proud grandpa of Jake, Kerri, Jon and Nina. Dear brother of Ted (Donna) Peterson, brother-in-law of Dale Pryor. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.

Per Pete's wishes no services are being held. Private entombment St. Adalbert cemetery.

Retiree of Delco Electronics.

If so desired, Memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (chw.org) appreciated

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
