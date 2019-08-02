Resources
VanEtten, Lowell F. Lowell F. VanEtten, born July 31, 1925, went to the Lord on his birthday in 2019. He passed peacefully at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center under their tender care. He was a proud WWII Coast Guard veteran. Lowell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth, his son Lowell Jr (Red) and a daughter, Kathy Rich. He is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Charles) Andrychowicz, Grandchildren, Roberta, Douglas, Anne, Carrie, Mickey, Jamie, Kristin, Stefanie, Candice, Craig, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, WI on Saturday, August 3, at 12:00 noon. The family request memorials to or Fischer House.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
