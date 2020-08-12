Lowell Mueller

Lowell MuellerMenomonee Falls -Lowell age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday August 7th 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dear husband of the late Mary Catherine. Loving dad of Cherie (Paul) Andrus, Brian (Krista) Mueller, and Jennifer (Michael) Lemberger.Proud Papa of Joseph Andrus, Christian Mueller, Brandon Mueller, and Kyle Lemberger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Lowell was also preceded in death by his parents James and Lorraine (nee Schaich), step dad Clarence Mueller and his brother Grant Mueller.Lowell believed life was very precious and understood that each day was a blessing from God. Throughout his youth, he learned the importance of a strong work ethic while working on his aunt's farm in Lannon. He needed that work ethic along with great tenacity when he decided to go to Carroll University. After working and going to school part time, he ultimately graduated with a bachelor's degree in business. A few years later while working at Globe Union, he met his wife, Mary Catherine. Together, they raised a family, and later welcomed four grandchildren. Along with loving God and family, Lowell believed in helping/supporting others. He frequently volunteered at his church and local community events in and around Menomonee Falls. With the Hands of Hope Church, he regularly volunteered making meals at The Guest House of Milwaukee and the Ronald McDonald House.Lowell embraced life and realized the importance of loving and caring for others was the secret to finding true joy.We love you and miss you, Dad.Private family services were held and he was laid to rest at Sunnyside Cemetery.If desired, memorials greatly appreciated to Living Hope Presbyterian Church, Ronald McDonald House, or The Guest House of Milwaukee.