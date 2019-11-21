Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Saint James Church
134 North Ave.
Highwood, IL
Luca Dell'Omodarme

Luca Dell'Omodarme

Hartland - DELL'OMODARME, LUCA

Age 60 of Hartland, WI. At peace Nov. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Julie. Loving father of Adam (fiancéeCheyenne Crawford) and Olivia. Dear brother of the late Paolo (Christie) and Rita (John) Picchietti. Fond uncle to many. CEO of Paper Machinery Corporation, Milwaukee. Memorial visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:00 AM until time of mass 10:00 AM at Saint James Church, 134 North Av., Highwood, IL Private entombment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Nephrology Fund for Excellence. [email protected] would be appreciated. For. Info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, Highwood, IL (847) 432-3878



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
