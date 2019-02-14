Services
Lucas Taylor Melby

Melby, Lucas Taylor Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. Age 22. Special son of Alan and Loriann (nee Rettinger). Cherished brother of Kyle and Jeremy. Sweet grandson of Louise Melby and Jeanette Rettinger. Also loved by aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 12-2:45PM. Service at 3PM. A special thank you to Dr. John Humphrey, Dr. Mary Donovan, many other doctors, nurses, and support staff at Children's Hospital and at home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
