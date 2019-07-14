|
|
Ipsa, Lucia Valentina July 12, 2019, age 96. Preceded in death by her husband Giordano Sr., daughter Ellen and grand daughter Audrey. Mother of Cathy. Grandma of Mike, Ryan, Shell, Za and Ben. Great grand-mother of Gabby, Gionna, Steven, Yadi, Liah, Quinton and Bailee. Also survived by other children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. Visitation Weds. July 17, 2019 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES from 12:30 PM until time of Service at 2:30 PM. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019