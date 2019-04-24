|
Bizjak, Lucille A. (Nee Weiss) Passed away peacefully on April 19 2019 age 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank Bizjak. Dear mother of James (Mary Kay), Judith (the late Edward) Cafmeyer and the late Mary Baxley. Loving grandmother of Michele, James (Patricia), Kathy (Tyler), Ernie (Tara), Mike (Dan) and Karen (David). Lucille is also survived by great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday April 27, from 10 - 11:30 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - FAMILY CENTER, 12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005, with Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. To receive this obit / directions, text 1843479 to 414 301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019