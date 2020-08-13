1/1
Lucille A. Kulinski
Lucille A. Kulinski

Milwaukee - (nee Cekosh) Born To Eternal Life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Lawrence Kulinski. Loving mother of Gary (Pam), Patrick (Nancy), Susan (Max) Wollering, Sharon (the late Brian) Korotka, David (Jen), Donald (Deborah) and Dennis (Amy). Proud grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Beloved sister of Robert Cekosh and Delores Tomasik. Sister-in-law of Elaine Kulinski. Lucille is preceded in death by her 12 siblings. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on THURSDAY, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at ST VERONICA CATHOLIC CHURCH 4001 S. Whitnall Avenue. Milwaukee. Private entombment to follow St. Adalbert Cemetery. (Please meet directly at church at 10:45 AM).

Lucille loved gardening, sewing, and to travel with family and friends as she enjoyed trips to Nashville, Las Vegas, Disney World, Casino Bus Trips, and Niagara Falls. She also loved polka dancing as tested by how light she and Larry were on their feet moving around the dance floor to the "Polish Hop". In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Lucille Kulinski's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation- themmrf.org is appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
