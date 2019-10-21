Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Bouton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Collins (Rex) Bouton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Collins (Rex) Bouton Notice
Lucille Collins (Rex) Bouton

Age 102. Wife of the late John J. Collins and the late John Clairmont Bouton. Mother of Nancy Collins Kell and the late Cathleen Collins Lech. Mother-in-law of the late Dr. John J. Lech. Further survived by Clair's children; Thomas (Alice) Bouton and John (the late Betty) Bouton, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation at Alexian Village Chapel, 9301 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee on Thursday, October 24 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, Masses said in her name to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline