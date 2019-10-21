|
Lucille Collins (Rex) Bouton
Age 102. Wife of the late John J. Collins and the late John Clairmont Bouton. Mother of Nancy Collins Kell and the late Cathleen Collins Lech. Mother-in-law of the late Dr. John J. Lech. Further survived by Clair's children; Thomas (Alice) Bouton and John (the late Betty) Bouton, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation at Alexian Village Chapel, 9301 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee on Thursday, October 24 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Procession to Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, Masses said in her name to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Menomonee Falls.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019