Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Lying in State
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church
8605 W. Forest Home Ave
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church
8605 W. Forest Home Ave
Greenfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Henning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille E. Henning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille E. Henning Notice
Henning, Lucille E. (Nee Fischer) Age 86 of Milwaukee, WI Died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dear mother of Rev. Timothy (Elizabeth) Henning of Chino Valley, AZ; Susan (Larry) Pontel of Globe, AZ; Paula (Roger) Raymond of Milwaukee, WI; John (Debra) Henning of Saukville, WI; and Russell (Ann) Henning of Germantown, WI. Dear grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 17. She is also survived by sisters Bernice Stiemke and Arlene Lassanske, sister-in-law Patricia Henning, brother-in-law James Hartman, and many relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her dear husband Robert, grandson Jacob, 2 sisters, 4 brothers-in-law, and her parents. Lucille's funeral will be held at St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, Greenfield, WI at 4:00 pm on August 4, 2019. She will lie in state at the church from 2:30 pm until the time of service. Private burial on August 5, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Scholarship Fund or WELS Home or World Missions.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline