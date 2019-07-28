|
|
Henning, Lucille E. (Nee Fischer) Age 86 of Milwaukee, WI Died Saturday, July 20, 2019. Dear mother of Rev. Timothy (Elizabeth) Henning of Chino Valley, AZ; Susan (Larry) Pontel of Globe, AZ; Paula (Roger) Raymond of Milwaukee, WI; John (Debra) Henning of Saukville, WI; and Russell (Ann) Henning of Germantown, WI. Dear grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 17. She is also survived by sisters Bernice Stiemke and Arlene Lassanske, sister-in-law Patricia Henning, brother-in-law James Hartman, and many relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her dear husband Robert, grandson Jacob, 2 sisters, 4 brothers-in-law, and her parents. Lucille's funeral will be held at St. Jacobi Ev. Lutheran Church, 8605 W. Forest Home Ave, Greenfield, WI at 4:00 pm on August 4, 2019. She will lie in state at the church from 2:30 pm until the time of service. Private burial on August 5, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Scholarship Fund or WELS Home or World Missions.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019