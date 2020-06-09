Lucille "Lucy" FlintropFranklin - Joined her husband Harold in Heaven on June 4, 2020 at age 78. Lovingly survived by her siblings Rose (the late Roy) Clemence, Theresa (Jim) Guetzke, Genevieve (Gary) Sartler, Bernard (Jean) Delimat, Andrew (Mary) Delimat, Helen (John) Casper, Christine (Mike) Wessel, Lorraine (Chris) Jensen and Tom (Marta) Delimat. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold and by her brothers Walter (Sherry) Delimat and Joseph Delimat.Lucy was a longtime member of St. Martin of Tours Church.Memorial Gathering will take place at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3 PM until the time of the Vigil service at 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at St. Martin of Tours Church (7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, WI) at 11 AM. Attendance at church is limited to 50 people. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.