Lucille "Lucy" Flintrop
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille "Lucy" Flintrop

Franklin - Joined her husband Harold in Heaven on June 4, 2020 at age 78. Lovingly survived by her siblings Rose (the late Roy) Clemence, Theresa (Jim) Guetzke, Genevieve (Gary) Sartler, Bernard (Jean) Delimat, Andrew (Mary) Delimat, Helen (John) Casper, Christine (Mike) Wessel, Lorraine (Chris) Jensen and Tom (Marta) Delimat. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold and by her brothers Walter (Sherry) Delimat and Joseph Delimat.

Lucy was a longtime member of St. Martin of Tours Church.

Memorial Gathering will take place at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3 PM until the time of the Vigil service at 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at St. Martin of Tours Church (7963 S. 116th St., Franklin, WI) at 11 AM. Attendance at church is limited to 50 people. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
14
Vigil
05:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved