Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
SOUTH MILWAUKEE METHODIST CHURCH
1327 Marshall Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
SOUTH MILWAUKEE METHODIST CHURCH
1327 Marshall Ave
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Gentil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille H. (Geissner) Gentil


1925 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lucille H. (Geissner) Gentil Notice
Lucille H. (Nee Geissner) Gentil

Milwaukee - February 25, 1925 to August 26, 2019

Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. Survived by her children John (Jennifer), James, and Joanne (Les) Gallatin, grandchildren John, Widdy (Annie), Andy Gentil, Angela (Peter) Hurley, Alex, Wil (Jenny) Gallatin, great-grandchildren Marie, Courtney, Brittany, Kimi, JD, Sammy, Joshua, Tyler, and Christopher.

Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SOUTH MILWAUKEE METHODIST CHURCH 1327 Marshall Ave., South Milwaukee, WI from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church. Special thanks to the staff at St. Lukes South Shore.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline