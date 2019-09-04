Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Gentil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille H. Gentil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille H. Gentil Notice
Gentil, Lucille H. (Nee Geissner) February 25, 1925 to August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. Survived by her children John (Jennifer), James, and Joanne (Les) Gallatin, grandchildren John, Widdy (Annie), Andy Gentil, Angela (Peter) Hurley, Alex, Wil (Jenny) Gallatin, great-grandchildren Marie, Courtney, Brittany, Kimi, JD, Sammy, Joshua, Tyler, and Christopher. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SOUTH MILWAUKEE METHODIST CHURCH 1327 Marshall Ave., South Milwaukee, WI from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church. Special thanks to the staff at St. Lukes South Shore.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline