|
|
Gentil, Lucille H. (Nee Geissner) February 25, 1925 to August 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. Survived by her children John (Jennifer), James, and Joanne (Les) Gallatin, grandchildren John, Widdy (Annie), Andy Gentil, Angela (Peter) Hurley, Alex, Wil (Jenny) Gallatin, great-grandchildren Marie, Courtney, Brittany, Kimi, JD, Sammy, Joshua, Tyler, and Christopher. Memorial Visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SOUTH MILWAUKEE METHODIST CHURCH 1327 Marshall Ave., South Milwaukee, WI from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the church. Special thanks to the staff at St. Lukes South Shore.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019