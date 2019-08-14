Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
6924 W. LISBON AVE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH
6924 W. LISBON AVE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Schultz, Lucille H. (Nee Schramek) Born into Eternal Life on Monday, August 12, 2019. Age 90. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Schultz; her grandson, Thomas Schultz; her parents, John and Theresa (Myszewski) Schramek and her brother, James Schramek. Dear mother of David (Gail), Steven, Eugene (Diane) and Glenn (Cheryl) Schultz. Proud grandmother of, Sarah (Steven), Peter (Jenni), Phillip (Andrea), Anthony (Christine), Jeremy, Melissa, Daniel, Christopher and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by sisters-in-law, Ruth Schramek, Carol Schultz, other relatives and friends. Visitation at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL CATHOLIC CHURCH 6924 W. LISBON AVE. MILWAUKEE, WI on Sunday, August 18 from 4 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Good Counsel Church Endowment Fund. Lucille was a member of Mother of Good Counsel Christian Women's Society and 55+ Club.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
