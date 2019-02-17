|
Heding, Lucille (Nee Ruidl) Age 91, entered peacefully into eternal life on February 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Lucille was born on November 28, 1927 to Otto and Helen (Jungen) Ruidl. She married Robert Heding on October 9, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1983. Lucille is survived by her children Thomas (Linda), Margaret, James, Barbara (Sheldon Roohr) and Christine. There are five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Susan, parents and siblings Harold (Jean) Ruidl and Phylllis (Robert) Pease. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 4-5:45PM with the Funeral Service at 6PM. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorial donations to Zilber Family Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019