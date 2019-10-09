Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd.
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove
13105 Watertown Plank Rd.
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Heidenreich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Lucille Heidenreich SSND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Lucille Heidenreich SSND Notice
Sr. Lucille Heidenreich SSND

Born to Eternal Life October 3, 2019, age 97. Survived by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret, her brothers Fr. Francis OFM Cap, Lawrence, Eugene, Gerald, John A., and her sisters Florence Vrabeck, Marie Grand and Margaret Sanhuber.

A Wake Service will be celebrated Thursday, October 10, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline