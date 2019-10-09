|
|
Sr. Lucille Heidenreich SSND
Born to Eternal Life October 3, 2019, age 97. Survived by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, other relatives, friends and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret, her brothers Fr. Francis OFM Cap, Lawrence, Eugene, Gerald, John A., and her sisters Florence Vrabeck, Marie Grand and Margaret Sanhuber.
A Wake Service will be celebrated Thursday, October 10, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019