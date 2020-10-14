1/
Lucille J. Schroeder
1925 - 2020
Lucille J. Schroeder

Brookfield - (Nee Schoeneck) Lucille was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven October 12, 2020 at the age of 94, just short of her 95th birthday. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 72 years this past January. Lucille will be dearly missed by children Doug (Jaye), Gregory (Jamie), Linda (Ralph) and grandchildren Daniel, Brian (Kayla), Evan, Elise, Leah, Jaime, the late Carl (Hillary), and great grandchildren Sebastian and Eleanor.

Lucille was born October 14, 1925 to Carl and Elsie (nee Stenzel) Schoeneck in Milwaukee, WI. Lucille is a graduate of Rufus King High School and attended Milwaukee Teachers College where she received her teaching degree.

For the past 30 years Lucille enjoyed traveling and residing in both Three Lakes, WI and wintering in Estero, FL. She spent the last year in Brookfield, WI with her family until the time of her death. Lucille loved and appreciated her and Don's many friends at church and communities in Estero and Three Lakes. We are thankful to God for her many joy filled years. Thank you to Ascension Home Health, especially her favorite nurses Lindsay and Lisa.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, October 16 from 4:00 PM, until the time of service at 6:00 PM. Interment at Valhalla. Memorials to Evangelical Free Church in Three Lakes, WI are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
OCT
16
Service
06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
