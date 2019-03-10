|
Horvath, Lucille L. (Nee Jensen) Age 91 years. Born to eternal life March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband George in 2010. Beloved mother of Steven Horvath and Pete (Kristine) Horvath. Further survived by loving grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 12 at St. Peter Immanuel Lutheran Church 7801 W. Acacia St. Milwaukee from 12:00 Noon until the Services at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Lucille was employed for over 40 years at Delco Electronics and worked on the guidance systems for NASA and the Apollo program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019