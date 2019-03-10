Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Horvath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille L. Horvath

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lucille L. Horvath Notice
Horvath, Lucille L. (Nee Jensen) Age 91 years. Born to eternal life March 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband George in 2010. Beloved mother of Steven Horvath and Pete (Kristine) Horvath. Further survived by loving grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 12 at St. Peter Immanuel Lutheran Church 7801 W. Acacia St. Milwaukee from 12:00 Noon until the Services at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Lucille was employed for over 40 years at Delco Electronics and worked on the guidance systems for NASA and the Apollo program.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now