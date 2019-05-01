|
|
Shafranski, Lucille M. (Nee Wolashek) Age 92 years. Passed away in peace April 27, 2019 at home in St. Camillus Care facility in Wauwatosa, WI. Born in Stevens Point, WI August 25, 1926. Preceded in death by husband Donald Shafranski and parents Vincent and Anna (Tuszka) Wolashek; survived by loving children Ann (Mike) Fischbach, Jerry (the late Sue), John (Vickie), Therese (Tim Rider), Chris (John) Weis, Stephanie (the late Harvey) Sterr, and Joyce (Joe) Schwingel; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lucille is remembered for her strong faith and devotion to family. She loved to garden, to sew, and to feed people. Lucille had a lifelong talent for making friends and her wink and smile will be missed. Visitation Thursday, May 2, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Road, Menomonee Falls, WI, from 10 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Interment at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Stevens Point, WI. Lucille was an active member at the former Holy Redeemer/Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Memorials to House of Peace, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, or Memorial Masses.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019