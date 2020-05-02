Lucille Metz
Lucille Metz

Greenfield - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, May 2, 2020, age 79 years. Beloved mother of Michele (Thomas) Schweiger and Mark James Hagenkord. Loving grandmother of Eric (Kelly) and Cole Hagenkord; Jeremy (Katie) Gorgas and Amber and Carley Schweiger. Great-grandmother of Max and Jack Hagenkord and Ainsley Gorgas. Sister of Bernie (Shirley), Wayne and Greg Metz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the American Lung Cancer Association or Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
