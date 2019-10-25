|
|
Lucille S. Berres
New Berlin - (nee Biwer) Entered God's loving arms from her home and reunited with her husband, Harold "Harry" Beres on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving mother of Karen (the late Gerry) McNeil, Sandy (the late Jim Mareno) (Dennis) Sage, Jim (Debbie) Beres, Don (Deb) Beres and Fran (Pam) Beres. Proud and devoted grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucille will be missed by her sisters, Irene Kau and Dorothy Beauregard; brother-in-law, Bill (Marcia) Beres; sisters-in-law Agnes (Lloyd) Salentine, Pat Beres and many relatives and friends.
Visitation on Sunday, October 27 at Krause Funeral Home 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin from 2 PM to 5 PM. Additional visitation at HOLY APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH 16000 W NATIONAL AVE. NEW BERLIN on Monday, October 28 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Interment at Holy Apostles Catholic Cemetery.
Lucille and her husband, Harry were lifelong residents of New Berlin, WI and faithful members of Holy Apostle Parish. Lucille was a nurturing mother, an exemplary role model and a devoted follower of our Lord.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019