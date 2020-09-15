Lucille Stanislawski (nee Ruscitti)Hales Corners - Sunrise December 4, 1933. Sunset September 14, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of James Stanislawski. Loving mother and best friend of Joni (Steve) Arthurs. Dear Non of Becky Arthurs. Further survived by nieces, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Milwaukee Seventh-Day Adventist Church where mom was a devoted member for over 40 years."You are loved, see you in the morning"