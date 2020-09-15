1/
Lucille (Ruscitti) Stanislawski
1933 - 2020
Lucille Stanislawski (nee Ruscitti)

Hales Corners - Sunrise December 4, 1933. Sunset September 14, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of James Stanislawski. Loving mother and best friend of Joni (Steve) Arthurs. Dear Non of Becky Arthurs. Further survived by nieces, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Forest Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Milwaukee Seventh-Day Adventist Church where mom was a devoted member for over 40 years.

"You are loved, see you in the morning"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
