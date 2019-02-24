|
Stark, Lucille (Nee Woehlert) Born to Eternal Life Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 82. Loving wife for 50 years to the late Lee Roy. Dear mother of Lisa Henke and Lee J. Stark. Grandmother of Tony Jarrod and Brian. Great-grandmother of Luke and Hazel. Sister of John Woehlert and Elaine (the late Howard) Fluegel. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 28 at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES, 13235 W. Capitol Drive from 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:30 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. Lucille was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Jackson. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019