|
|
Rogers, Lucreta J. (Delikat) Born to eternal life on May 31, 2019 at the age of 89. Cherished mother of Sharon (Manfred) Klinger and Susan (Dennis) Fleischfresser. Loving grandma of Chris Klinger, Carl Klinger, Joseph Fleischfresser and Steven Fleischfresser. Further survived by 5 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husbands Kenneth Delikat and Charles Rogers and sons Kenneth and Thomas Delikat. Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Woodlawn Ev Lutheran Church, 2217 S. 99th Street, West Allis from 1 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2 PM. Private burial at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hartland. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Woodlawn Ev Lutheran Church or a appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019