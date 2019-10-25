|
|
Lucy Cichy
(Nee Trojan). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Loving wife of the late Frederick Wolf and the late Norbert Cichy. Cherished mother of Thomas (Christine) Wolf and Susan (Angelo) Angiuli. Dear grandmother of Thomas G. Wolf. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to staff at Crossroads Pewaukee Nursing Facility and the nurses of Heartland Hospice for the gentle care given to Lucy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 12:00 PM at FOREST HOME CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2405 W. Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019