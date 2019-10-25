Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
FOREST HOME CEMETERY CHAPEL
2405 W. Forest Home Cemetery
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
FOREST HOME CEMETERY CHAPEL
2405 W. Forest Home Cemetery
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Cichy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Cichy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Cichy Notice
Lucy Cichy

(Nee Trojan). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 97 years. Loving wife of the late Frederick Wolf and the late Norbert Cichy. Cherished mother of Thomas (Christine) Wolf and Susan (Angelo) Angiuli. Dear grandmother of Thomas G. Wolf. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to staff at Crossroads Pewaukee Nursing Facility and the nurses of Heartland Hospice for the gentle care given to Lucy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 11:00 AM, until time of service at 12:00 PM at FOREST HOME CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2405 W. Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline