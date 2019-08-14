Resources
Lucy Mae Duga

Lucy Mae Duga Notice
Duga, Lucy Mae (Nee Losey) Passed away August 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Lucy was born into a loving family in Chilton, WI on Feb. 20, 1930. She had eight brothers and one sister. Lucy met the love of her life when she was 15 years old. Herman Duga and Lucy Losey were married on Aug. 7, 1948. Lucy and Herman were happily blessed with five children whom they dearly loved: Sandra(Varis), Janis(James), Lisa(Robert), Paul(Susan), and Joel(Linn). She is survived by her 11 grandchildren Tish, Jade, Zan, Starea, Cain, Kyle, Zach, Sam, Tyler, Evan and Marigny and has fifteen great-grandchildren. Lucy was an optimistic and fun-loving mom. She loved to eat, especially pie and ice cream. She learned bread making from her mother and continued her whole life, passing on the knowledge to her children and grandchildren. A visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greenfield Ave. Presbyterian Church (1455 S. 97th St, Milwaukee) from 11am-1pm. Please come and celebrate mom's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to Greenfield Ave. Presbyterian Church. Lucy will be in our hearts forever and always.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
