Lucy N. Medley
Milwaukee - Lucy passed very peacefully at home on 8/29/19, at the age of 98. Preceded in death by husband Lawrence, parents Felix and Mary Niedzialkowski, brothers Bill, Edward and Felix Neal, sister Apolonia and brother Jan. Survived by children Peter (Pauline), David, Mary Jean, and Andrew (Janet), and granddaughters Rachel and Laura.
Lucy had great generosity, kindness, and sense of humor. She was a librarian with the Milwaukee Public Library from 1941 to1950, and 1960 to 1985, and often worked the Ready Reference desk. Lucy was an active member of St. Sebastian Parish; she loved being in the choir, a member of the Christian Women, and a hospitality minister for the Resurrection Choir. Lucy was a member of the League of Women Voters. She loved reading, writing letters, and the musical Les Miz.
Visitation September 7th at St. Sebastian Church in Milwaukee, 9 to 11am, Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Committal service to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Sebastian Congregation or Milwaukee Public Library Foundation. Thanks to Grace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019