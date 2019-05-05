|
Montezon, Luella G. "Lu" (Nee Hildebrand) Born to Eternal Life peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving husband of A. "Monty" Montezon for 69 years. Beloved mother of Allan (Stephanie) Montezon, Judy (the late Greg) Klofta, Gregory (Michelle) Montezon, and Christopher (Lori) Montezon. Cherished nana of Chris, Alex, and Nick Montezon, Matthew Klofta, Elizabeth (Lana) Ozminkowski and Steven (Laura) Ozminkowski. Cherished great-nana of Maggie Montezon. Dear sister of Catherine Kennelly. Further survived by her many relatives and friends. Visitation WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 A.M. at ALEXIAN VILLAGE-CHAPEL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT 9301 N. 76th Street. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Private inurnment. Lu earned her RN degree, and her BA in Art/Art History. She was a homemaker and later an artist who created sculptures, stained glass, and needlework. She lived her life boldly. She was a strong influence in the lives of her nieces, nephews, friends and even their children when they needed it the most! In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alexian Village Employee Fund or the House of Peace are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019