Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
LuEva Daniel

LuEva Daniel Notice
Daniel, LuEva (Nee Spilker) Went home to her Lord and Savior on April 7, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1940 in Glenbulah, Wisconsin to Dorothy and Rev. Louis Spilker. She attended Milwaukee Lutheran High School. On May 6, 1961 she married the love of her life Gerald Daniel. Together they shared a life of love and laughter with their two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, many other family members and friends. LuEva loved singing in the church choir- which she did for over 50 years, traveling, cheering for Wisconsin's sports' teams and cooking for her family and friends. She served the Lord through her many volunteer efforts for the Greater Milwaukee Lutheran High School Association and St. Paul's Lutheran Church and shared her deep, unwavering faith with those around her. LuEva is survived by her loving husband of almost 58 years, Jerry; cherished sons: Scott (Sue) Daniel, Steve (Jennifer) Daniel; adored grandchildren: Kyle, Erin, Zachary and Michael. She is further survived by her sister Joyous Block; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim, Tim, Tom and sister Marilyn. A service celebrating LuEva's life and faith will be held Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:30AM until 12:30 with the service immediately following at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7821 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, WI 53219. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in LuEva's honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church - for The Hearing Loop.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
