Luise Stojanovic
St. Francis - Passed away June 19, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Blagoje. Loving mother of Mira (Larry) Lennox, Anthony (Cherie), Peter, the late Mark and Daniel. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, other family and friends. Private funeral services to be held at Schaff Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.